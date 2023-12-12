Animal's Ranbir Kapoor makes cutesy revelation about daughter Raha's favorite songs and it'll make you go aww

Ranbir Kapoor is basking in the glory of his recent blockbuster, Animal. Portraying the character of a son who also happens to be a father to two children, the talented actor has struck a chord with the audience. Even weeks after its release, the film remains the hot topic of discussion.

In his personal life, Ranbir is a loving father to daughter Raha. Recently, in an interview, the actor shared the favorite playlist of his daughter.

Ranbir Kapoor reveals cutesy playlist of daughter Raha

While interacting with Spotify India, Ranbir Kapoor was asked about the tracks he has currently been listening to. To this, the actor not only shared his favorite tracks but also divulged her little munchkin’s favorite playlist.

Spilling beans on Raha’s playlist he shared, “Now since I’m a new father, my daughter is one now, she has understood that something happens on the phone that I have to kind of use my fingers and Spotify pops up and all her favorite tracks need to be played. It is actually the CoComelon playlist.”

Ranbir Kapoor wants to dedicate his time to Raha

On various occasions, the actor has proved himself to be a doting dad. The actor lately has been quite busy with a hectic schedule owing to his last release, Animal. During one of the promotional events in Hyderabad, the actor expressed heartfelt gratitude for the presence of his daughter in their lives.

While interacting, the actor candidly even revealed his earnest desire to take a break and dedicate all his time to her. Having said that, he had also acknowledged the importance of pursuing his passion.

Talking about his happiness Raha, he had said, “I only want to spend time with her. I want to stop acting, stop working. That’s all I want to do but I cannot do that. I want to pursue my passion also. But it’s very joyful. It’s the most happy I have been in my life. When God takes away something, he also gives you something and I am very grateful that Raha has come into our lives.”

Alia Bhatt tagged Ranbir as a 'burp specialist'

Interestingly, during her appearance in Koffee With Karan 8, Ranbir’s wife and actress Alia Bhatt also spoke about their little bundle of happiness. The Gangubai Kathiawadi actress shared that the moment someone asks about her, she takes out her phone and starts showing them pictures of Raha. In addition to this, she also revealed that Ranbir is ‘beautifully obsessed’ with their daughter.

She had remarked that Ranbir is deeply, madly, and truly in love right now with her. She added, “Sometimes he’s just staring at her, troubling her, playing games with her. In the beginning, he was a burp specialist. The only thing he is not doing is feeding her,” Alia had said.

Ranbir Kapoor got daughter Raha's tattoo

Furthermore, a viral video posted by Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages showed the actor flaunting his new tattoo with Raha’s name. The actor got Raha’s name inked on his shoulder, and the proud dad showed it off on the Telugu superstar Nandamuri Balakrishna-hosted show Unstoppable with NBK.

Ranbir and Alia Bhatt welcomed their daughter, Raha Kapoor, in November 2022.

