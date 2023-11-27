Animal's Ranbir Kapoor opens up on dad Rishi Kapoor and his relationship; ‘I wish I could be friends with him’

Ranbir Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of his next, Animal co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is surely one of the most highly anticipated films of the year. The subject of the film deals with the complex father-son relationship. Most recently, Ranbir also remembered his late father Rishi Kapoor, and regretted not being able to be friends with him.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his relationship with his late father Rishi Kapoor

Today, on November 22, the entire team of Animal attended a promotional event in Hyderabad. During the interaction, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his relationship with his late father and actor Rishi Kapoor. The actor divulged, “I lost my father in the last few years and I think everyone who loses a parent, they always feel they never spent enough time with them.”

He further continues, “While I was growing up, my father was very busy, he was shooting most of the time, double shifts-triple shifts he was traveling everywhere so somewhere we’ve always seen him with a lot of love and respect but there was not a really friendly relationship between us. We couldn’t just sit and chat, and I really have that one regret in my life I wish I could be friends with my father. I wish I could share more with him, which is one regret I always live with.”

In addition to this, Ranbir further asserted that the way Sandeep has written everybody’s ‘complex characters’ in the film, he makes characters ‘so real on screen and cinematic’.

“So whatever you will see as an audience you will connect with so many emotions, and you’ll be like wow this also happened in my life and I as an actor while I was performing these scenes, I felt that a lot. I think a lot of the credit of this film, the attitude of the characters goes to only one person and that’s SRV out here,” stated the actor.

About Animal

Animal would mark the first collaboration between Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film boasts a promising ensemble cast comprising Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Triptii Dimri, and others. Nearly four days after i.e. on December 1, the film will hit the theaters.

ALSO READ: 'Ranbir Kapoor is fully alpha', says Animal helmer Sandeep Reddy Vanga as he reacts to his chocolate boy image