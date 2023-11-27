Animal’s Ranbir Kapoor wishes to be ‘adopted son of Telugu states’; Anil Kapoor has unmissable reaction

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna are currently busy promoting their highly anticipated Animal. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the team is already creating quite a stir by making several revelations and giving sneak peek into the making of the film. Many video clips from their promotional event have been ruling the internet. Today, the entire team of Animal was in Hyderabad for the pre-release event where Ranbir Kapoor expressed his wish to ‘be the adopted son of Telugu states’.

Ranbir Kapoor talks about his love for Hyderabad

During the pre-release event of Animal in Hyderabad, today, November 27, Ranbir Kapoor talked about his love for the city. In a viral video, the actor revisited the days of his debut film promotion. The actor shared, “I love coming to Hyderabad, and the first autograph I ever gave was here while promoting Saawariya. I want to be the adopted son of Telugu states."

Reacting to Ranbir’s statement, Anil Kapoor chimed in, “You will be called RK Rao from today,” and laughed.

Ranbir Kapoor on not dubbing in Telugu himself

In addition to this, the PAN India film Animal will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam. At the same event, the actor was also asked about why he didn't dub in Telugu himself. To this, the actor shared, “We tried. But Sandeep (director) said very clearly that when I am speaking Telugu dialogues, there is a north Indian accent to it, and we didn’t want the Telugu-speaking audience to get distracted by that.”

He further added, “But it is definitely something I will be more conscious about, maybe next time I do a film which will appeal to a larger fanbase.”

Moreover, the actor also expressed his gratitude towards the Telugu-speaking audience for showering love on the film. “I am just happy that even though I haven’t dubbed, the kind of love and warmth that we are receiving from the Telugu-speaking audience, it’s really heartwarming, and we are very grateful for that,” he shared.

About Animal

Led by Ranbir and Rashmika, Animal is the second Bollywood directorial of Sandeep Reddy Vanga. The film also stars Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Triptti Dimri, and others in pivotal roles.

The film is poised for its release on December 1.

