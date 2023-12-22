Animal's Sandeep Reddy Vanga on Ranbir Kapoor-Rashmika Mandanna's inter-caste marriage; says THIS about their kiss

Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer action drama film Animal has turned out to be one of the biggest hits of this year. Post its release, the film's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has dissected some of the most talked about aspects of this film. Recently, he opened up about the intercaste marriage shown between the characters of Ranbir and Rashmika.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga talks about Animal

In an interview with Galatta Plus, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga spoke about his decision to show intercaste marriage between the characters of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the film. He said that it was not deliberate: "I see a lot of Telugu and Tamil families settled in Delhi. Maybe I like seeing inter-region and inter-caste marriage."

The director was also asked about the kiss between Ranbir and Rashmika in front of their family. He spoke about staging it with a rock song in the background. “There’s a recklessness in the rock. You feel like they’re voicing out their rage. There’s a bit of negligence also in that,” he added.

Sandeep Reddy on making Bobby Deol's character a Muslim

In the same interview, the director was asked why he made Bobby Deol's character a Muslim in the film. He said, “We see a lot of people converting to Islam and Christianity; we never see anybody converting to Hinduism. So, I thought I’ll use this, because you can get multiple wives in Islam. I can have multiple cousins with different faces; the drama will be bigger. That’s the only reason. There was no intention to show a Muslim in a bad light.”

Animal is directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy and stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Saloni Batra, Triptii Dimri, Suresh Oberoi and Shakti Kapoor among others. It marks the first collaboration between Vanga (who previously made Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh) and Kapoor. Upon release, the film met with mixed to positive reviews. Despite that, it turned out to be a massive commercial success.

