Animal’s Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he edited kiss scene between Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol for ‘bigger cinematic high’

There were many unforgettable and intriguing scenes in Animal. However, the final showdown between Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol tops all of them. Earlier, Bobby shared that there was a scene in which his character would kiss Ranbir. Now, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has revealed why it was deleted from the movie.

Sandeep Reddy Vanga reveals why he edited kiss scene between Ranbir Kapoor-Bobby Deol in Animal

During a conversation with Galatta Plus Sandeep Reddy Vanga shared that Bobby Deol’s villainous character was supposed to kiss Ranbir Kapoor on the cheek and say, ‘Bhai, I didn’t even spend one day with my father’ and then return to open his zip. Talking about the final showdown scene, he added, “It was superb when we were shooting, but I felt like the kiss was diluting the zip.”

However, the scene was edited later. Reasoning why the scene never made through the cuts, Sandeep Reddy Vanga said, “Why I removed it was because Bobby sir gave this expression with a smirk, and a tear falls down his cheek. I felt that was a bigger cinematic high than coming and kissing.”

Further on, the Kabir Singh filmmaker spoke about the seeti-maar moment where Ranvijay unzips his pants. Sandeep opined, “When he pulls his zip, there was a clear indication that his entire heroism might die in the climax. But the way Ranbir looks, and even he has tears, and the way he removes the cover of the knife, the way he took a turn, and the sunset is happening, all that really helped the scene. Superb it was.”

Bobby Deol said the kiss scene might be included in the OTT version of Animal

While talking to The Quint, Bobby spoke about the kissing scene in Animal. Even though it was edited, the actor said that it might be included when it makes its OTT debut which would be lengthier than the movie itself. The actor said, “He (Sandeep Reddy Vanga) said, ‘You’re fighting, and you suddenly kiss him (Ranbir Kapoor), and then you don’t give up, and he kills you’. But he removed the kiss. There was a kiss. I think it might come on the uncut Netflix version. After saying all this, he said, ‘You’re mute’.”

