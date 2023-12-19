Animal's Siddhant Karnick REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family sold 36 acres of ancestral farmland to fund film

Actor Siddhant Karnick played a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. In a new interview, the actor said that even though many have criticized director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his sensibilities, few understand the struggles he went through. Siddhant, who has played several villainous roles in hugely successful films, recounted the pitfalls Vanga has experienced and added that no one can doubt the director's commitment to his craft. Karnick also revealed the sacrifices the director's family made for Vanga.

Siddhant Karnick on Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick said that audiences should be aware of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s personal life story, and the sacrifices that his family made to empower him.

He said, “We are discussing his art, I would like to discuss his life, which not many people know about. His brother was telling me, when he started his filmmaking career assisting people, he wasn’t getting jobs as a director."

The actor further added that Vanga's finally formed a company with friends, and just a month before filming, his financiers backed out. "He was Rs 1.6 crore short. His family got together and sold their ancestral land, 36 acres of mango farmland was sold to fund his movie," added Karnick.

Karnick continued, “His brother Prannay, he came down from the US. He had an IT job over there, left his family there, and came down to help his brother make the film."

Explaining how the director's family came together and put up the money, Karnick added Sandeep made Arjun Reddy and it became a hit. His second film with Shahid Kapoor crossed Rs 100 crore, third film was with Ranbir Kapoor, crossing Rs 800 crore. His next film is with Prabhas. "Look at the trajectory of this man. It’s fair to judge his art, but look at his career and life. That takes courage. I learn from his family," said the Animal actor.

Meanwhile, Animal also casts Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film was released on December 1, 2023.

