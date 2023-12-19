Animal's Siddhant Karnick REVEALS Sandeep Reddy Vanga's family sold 36 acres of ancestral farmland to fund film
During a recent interview, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick spoke about Sandeep Reddy Vanga's personal life story, and also opened up about sacrifices his family has made.
Actor Siddhant Karnick played a supporting role in Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. In a new interview, the actor said that even though many have criticized director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for breaking his sensibilities, few understand the struggles he went through. Siddhant, who has played several villainous roles in hugely successful films, recounted the pitfalls Vanga has experienced and added that no one can doubt the director's commitment to his craft. Karnick also revealed the sacrifices the director's family made for Vanga.
Siddhant Karnick on Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga
In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Animal actor Siddhant Karnick said that audiences should be aware of Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s personal life story, and the sacrifices that his family made to empower him.
He said, “We are discussing his art, I would like to discuss his life, which not many people know about. His brother was telling me, when he started his filmmaking career assisting people, he wasn’t getting jobs as a director."
The actor further added that Vanga's finally formed a company with friends, and just a month before filming, his financiers backed out. "He was Rs 1.6 crore short. His family got together and sold their ancestral land, 36 acres of mango farmland was sold to fund his movie," added Karnick.
Karnick continued, “His brother Prannay, he came down from the US. He had an IT job over there, left his family there, and came down to help his brother make the film."
Explaining how the director's family came together and put up the money, Karnick added Sandeep made Arjun Reddy and it became a hit. His second film with Shahid Kapoor crossed Rs 100 crore, third film was with Ranbir Kapoor, crossing Rs 800 crore. His next film is with Prabhas. "Look at the trajectory of this man. It’s fair to judge his art, but look at his career and life. That takes courage. I learn from his family," said the Animal actor.
Meanwhile, Animal also casts Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri in pivotal roles. The film was released on December 1, 2023.
ALSO READ: Animal's Triptii Dimri REACTS to her viral video of staring at Ranbir Kapoor: 'I was very nervous'
Star
Salman Khan
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)
Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...Read more
Movie
The Batman
Cast:
Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz
BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.
Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...Read more
entertainment
KWK 8 EXCLUSIVE: Karan Johar recalls Raj Kapoor loved Yash Chopra's Dekha Ek Khwab from Silsila; know what happened
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Animal's Sardar cousins reveal audition story; share work experience with Sandeep Reddy Vanga
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Boney Kapoor feels 'surreal' on Mr. India getting applause at London Film Festival; 'The magic is intact'
entertainment
EXCLUSIVE: Sardar cousins from Animal say Ranbir Kapoor never made them feel he’s superstar; call him ‘grounded’