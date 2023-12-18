Animal's Suresh Oberoi says Vivek Oberoi never told him about Aishwarya Rai; opens up on relationship with Salman Khan

In the recently released blockbuster hit film Animal, Suresh Oberoi played an important role for which he was showered with love and praise. In a recent interview, the senior actor revealed that his son, actor Vivek Oberoi, never told him about his relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai back in the day.

Suresh Oberoi didn’t know about Vivek Oberoi and Aishwarya Rai’s relationship

Sandeep Reddy Vanga cast Suresh Oberoi as the grandfather of Ranbir Kapoor’s character Vijay in Animal. After receiving a lot of love for his acting, the veteran actor was in an interview with Lehren Retro. During the chat, the senior star revealed that he was unaware of his son, actor Vivek Oberoi’s relationship with actress Aishwarya Rai.

The Kabir Singh actor said it was filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma who informed him about the same. He said, “Most of the things I didn’t even know. Vivek never told me. Ramu (Ram Gopal Varma) told me. Before Ramu, somebody else told me. I had made him understand. Samjhaya tha mat karo (I had told him not to do).”

In the same chat, the actor was asked if his dynamics with Amitabh Bachchan ever got affected because of his son. Talking about it, Suresh Oberoi said that he was never a good friend of Big B.

“I was his co-star. Bhai ki death me, Jaya Ji aa k baithe they. (Jaya Bachchan came during my brother’s death.) We had a relationship industry-wise. My friendship was with Danny Mukul. Yes, Mr. Bachchan invited me for his birthday, but it was fine,” the actor divulged, adding that Bachchan doesn’t let others know most of the things. However, whenever they meet, they are really nice to each other.

Suresh Oberoi talks about his dynamics with Salman Khan and Salim Khan

Further on, the actor shared that whenever Big B, Salman Khan, or his dad Salim Khan meet him, they greet him with respect. He added that out of respect, Salman hides his cigarettes whenever he sees him around. He also tells his son Vivek to touch Salim Khan’s feet.

The actor said, “Still, we all meet each other very nicely. Whenever Salman Khan meets me, he hides the cigarette and then talks to me with respect. I always tell Vivek to touch Salim Ji’s feet. I also respect Salim Bhai. Things happened, but my relationships are good enough.”

Vivek Oberoi lauds dad Suresh Oberoi’s acting in Animal

A couple of weeks ago, when Animal was released, Vivek Oberoi took to his Instagram account to wish his father good luck on his ‘grand comeback’ with the movie. The proud son shared some screengrabs of his father from the movie and penned a heartfelt note.

Calling him his forever role model’, ‘idol’, and ‘favorite actor’, the Saathiya actor penned, “To my forever role model, my idol, and my favourite actor ever @oberoi_suresh, wishing you the very best of luck on your grand comeback @animalthefilm. May Animal roar even louder with success this december🙌. After you successfully teamed up in #kabirsingh with the rockstar @sandeepreddy.vanga can't wait to see this masterpiece on the big screen, here's to the entire cast of #animal”

In his post, actress Karisma Kapoor also congratulated the ace actor who had played her father in many movies. He commented, “Congrats @oberoi_suresh my father in many a blockbuster.”

