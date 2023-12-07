Animal’s Triptii Dimri praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Barfi: ‘He’s been gifted’

With Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are receiving a lot of love. But apart from them, Triptii Dimri, who plays the role of Zoya Riaz in the action-drama, is also being appreciated for her skills. In a recent interview, the actress spoke highly of her co-star Ranbir and spoke about his performance in Barfi.

Triptii Dimri praises Ranbir Kapoor's performance in Barfi

Since its release on December 1, Animal has been wreaking havoc at the box office. Triptii Dimri, who plays a key role in it, is also overwhelmed with the kind of response the film is getting. In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, the actress shared her experience of working with Ranbir Kapoor.

During the chat, Dimri highlighted how talented an artist Ranbir is and lauded his performance in the 2012 romantic comedy film Barfi, also starring Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'Cruz. She said, “Not everybody is talented. He’s been gifted. It is such a wonderful gift that he has. He’s just completely honest with anything he does. You see him in Barfi. That scene plays in my mind a lot of the time when he shows Ileana (D’Cruz) his broken shoe. And so many things he does in his films are brilliant,” she divulged.

Speaking highly of the Sanju actor, she also said that he has a lot of respect for him and the command he has on his craft. “Who wouldn’t want to be opposite him and learn something from him? He is such an honest performer and it was beautiful to see him up close performing and giving his all to the character.”

Triptii Dimri says she loves Ranbir Kapoor but as an actor

Triptii and Ranbir’s sizzling chemistry is getting so many positive reviews that some people commented that his wife Alia Bhatt has all the reasons to be worried about it. Responding to this, the Qala actress said, “I love him as an actor. Ever since I’ve become an actor, there’s this one actor that I always had respect for and I still do,” she said adding that she is lucky to have got an opportunity to work with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal with whom she always wanted to work with.

