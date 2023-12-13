Animal’s Triptii Dimri REACTS to controversies over film: ‘If certain things don’t suit you, don’t watch them’

Following its theatrical release on December 1, Animal has created quite a stir amongst the fans. While several hailed the performances of all the actors in the movie, the movie seems to act as Triptii Dimri’s breakthrough acting during her career span.

Notably, while many have rejoiced in the storyline of Animal, a section of movie-watchers termed the film as ‘misogynistic’, igniting controversies. Recently, Triptii Dimri shared her views on people's perceptions on the movie and shared that while it’s justifiable for everyone to have opinions, if Animal doesn’t suit one’s taste, they should abstain from watching it.

‘It’s a long discussion’: Triptii Dimri after audience term Animal ‘misogynistic’

Following its release earlier this month, Animal gave birth to several erupting controversies as many termed it ‘misogynistic’ due to certain scenes in it, including that of Ranbir Kapoor’s character asking Dimri’s character to lick his shoe. Recently, Dimri opined on it and said that if certain components of a movie don't suit someone, they shouldn’t be watching them.

Addressing the controversies, Triptii told The Quint, “It depends on person to person. If you’re watching an action film, and the goons are beating up the hero, that doesn’t mean you go and beat up whoever you hate in life. Or, if someone is talking rudely to his wife or girlfriend, that doesn’t give you the license to go home and start talking the same way to your wife, or girlfriend, or whoever."

She also added that ‘it’s a long discussion’ over the mixed views of Animal and said that there is a certain section of audience that does get affected due to the content and are entitled to have an opinion as it’s their choice. However, if one is not suitable for a certain kind of content, one should abstain from watching it. “If certain things don’t suit you, don’t watch them," she shared.

More about Animal

The film was released on December 1 and its plot delves on the marred relationship shared between a father and a son. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal also features Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Triptii.

