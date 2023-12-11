Animal's Triptii Dimri REACTS to her viral video of staring at Ranbir Kapoor: 'I was very nervous'

Triptii Dimri is currently basking in the success of Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Animal. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film might be hitting box office numbers, but many have expressed their concern over the film's content and termed it 'misogynistic.' Amidst all this, Triptii, who played the role of Zoya in Animal, has opened up about a viral video from the premiere night doing rounds on social media. In the clip, Triptii is seen staring at Ranbir, who is talking to someone and fans speculated that the actress was finding it hard to take her eyes off Ranbir. Now, in a recent interview, the actress revealed the real reason behind staring at Kapoor.

During an interview for Siddharth Kannan's YouTube channel, Triptii Dimri reacted to the viral video featuring Ranbir Kapoor and said that she was "very nervous."

She said, “Hum log screening pe thay. And, unko puri cast ka shoot krna tha unko. (We were at the screening. They wanted to shoot the whole cast.) They wanted the whole cast of Animal together. And people were talking. And, he (Ranbir Kapoor) was right in front of me talking to somebody. So, if someone's talking to someone in front of me, obviously, you will look at that person."

The actress further added that in the video she was also rubbing her hands. "My dad, in fact, called me after watching the whole footage. And he was like, ‘Were you nervous?'. I said, ‘Haan. How do you know?' He was like, ‘You were rubbing your hands. I know, you rub your hands when you are nervous,'" added she.

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Triptii opened up about her working experience with Ranbir in Animal. She said, “It was amazing.”

Revealing her longtime admiration for him while highlighting how he is such an inspiration, she added, “I mean, I have always been a fan of his work and how he looks at art and acting. He’s just, I feel, someone who's very honest with his performances. Whichever film you watch of his, he’s too good, and that is something I want to crack also as an actor—that whatever you do is good. So, it was amazing.”

