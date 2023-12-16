Animal’s Triptii Dimri reveals her family is ‘keeping track’ on her follower count; says she is ‘not seeking stardom’
In a recent interview, Animal actress Triptii Dimri reacted to the exponential rise in her Instagram follower count. She also revealed how acting is a part of her life, and not her whole life.
Triptii Dimri, who was seen as Zoya in Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, is currently basking in the success of the film. Triptii’s performance in the film is being widely appreciated, and she is being hailed as the ‘national crush of India’ on social media. Her Instagram followers also skyrocketed post the film, and in a recent interview, she revealed that her friends and family keep sending her screenshots of her follower count.
Triptii Dimri reveals her family and friends send her screenshots of her Instagram follower count
Triptii Dimri, who had 6 lakh followers until last month, now has a whopping 3.9 million followers on Instagram! Reacting to this, the Animal actress told News18 that it’s a wonderful feeling, and that she is in a good space currently. “My friends and family are keeping a track on my follower count. They keep sending me screenshots every now and then. In fact, every night, I’ve been checking messages on Instagram. It’s a wonderful feeling,” said Triptii.
While Triptii was applauded for her previous performances in Bulbbul, Qala and Laila Majnu as well, Animal marks her first film which gained commercial success. Speaking about her success with Animal, Triptii said that she simply wanted to do this film because the character Zoya was interesting. Achieving this kind of success wasn’t a plan, and while she feels lucky and grateful, she said that she is ‘not seeking stardom’.
Triptii Dimri talks about work-life balance
Triptii also shared that acting is a ‘part of her life,’ and not her whole life. She said that her family, friends and herself come first before acting, in her list of priorities. “I want to come to a point where I can balance it all and live a happy and healthy life. I don’t want to give my hundred per cent to something and not give anything to the other parts of my life,” said Triptii.
She added that she doesn’t wish to look back at her life few years down the line, and regret not being able to attend her best friend’s wedding or her brother’s graduation.
On the professional front, Triptii Dimri will next be seen in Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam, which also stars Vicky Kaushal.
