Animal's Triptii Dimri REVEALS she moved to Mumbai to join Bollywood: 'Parents weren't happy with my decision'

Actress Triptii Dimri has lately been stealing the headlines owing to her performance as Zoya in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s latest project Animal. Notably, Dimri had made her debut with Poster Boys and proceeded to feature in Laila Majnu, Bulbul, Qala, and more.

Amidst basking in the success of Animal, Dimri has now gone into a flashback to recall the early days of her career and recollected how she moved to Mumbai to achieve her dreams and fly high, a decision which was opposed by Triptii’s parents. She also recalled how she had to face a difficult situation with no money.

‘Patience kaam milne ke baad bhi bohot chahiye actor ko’ says Triptii Dimri

The actress’ performance as Zoya has garnered quite a lot of attention with netizens going gaga over the Qala star. Recently, in an interview with Instant Bollywood, Dimri recalled her initial career days and the way she used to hussle for auditions. She also added that in order to achieve her dreams in Bollywood, she moved to Mumbai, despite her parents’ opposition.

Emphasizing on the value of patience during the entire process, Triptii Dimri said, “Patience kaam milne ke baad bhi bohot chahiye actor ko (Actor needs a lot of patience even after getting work). I just left home and I came to Bombay. My parents were not happy with my decision so there were days when I knew I had to be in Bombay, I couldn’t ask for money. They will be like ‘you can’t survive there come back’, so there were times when I was without any money.”

She added that in times of need, her friends and sister were there to support her. She also added how on days, she went from floor-to-floor for auditions and would hussle during the process.

More about Animal

The film had a theatrical release earlier on December 1 and notably, the plot of the movie revolves around the marred relationship shared between a father and a son. The movie features actors Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna alongside Dimri.

Despite its box office clash on December 1 with Vicky Kaushal starrer Sam Bahadur, the movie still turned out to be a major box office success.

