Animal's Triptii Dimri's THIS video goes viral; netizens can't stop gushing over her 'cuteness'

Triptii Dimri, gaining acclaim for her recent film Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, has experienced a significant increase in her Instagram followers since the movie's release. Additionally, now, an old video of Triptii is currently circulating on the internet and fans are in praise of how she has progressed over the years.

Triptii Dimri’s old video viral

Recently, an 8 years old video of the Bollywood actress Triptii Dimri who is currently reveling in the success of Animal, has been viral. In the 2015 skit by VD Social, the actress is first seen giving a hilarious introduction of herself quoting, “I never get into fights, I just hate fighting.” Whereas in the next scene she is seen randomly shouting at people in the public.

The Qala actress then talks about relationships and mentions that she “hates relationships” and also doesn’t like when someone gives advice on the same and later she is seen herself giving relationship advice to her friends.

After watching the viral video, fans couldn’t help, but heaped praise on how the actress’ acting skills have improved over the years and it is quite visible in her recent film Animal. Additionally they also called the actress “cute.”

One Reddit user wrote, “I am not an expert, but it shows after seeing her in Animal that she worked on her acting skills a lot to be there where she is currently.” Another user wrote, “Massive improvement in acting and grooming now that is progress,” and added a thumbs up emoji. A third user wrote, “She looks cute.”

More about Triptii Dimri’s Animal

Animal is an exciting crime film with stars like Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Triptii Dimri, and Anil Kapoor. Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie tells a complicated story full of violence and conflicts, mainly arising from a challenging relationship between a father and his son.

In Animal, Ranbir Kapoor plays a significant part, delving into the intricate relationship between a dad and his son. Anil Kapoor, an experienced actor, portrays the role of Balbir Singh, who is the father of Ranbir's character in the story. Rashmika Mandanna plays a vital female role as Geetanjali, the main character's wife.

