Choti Sarrdaarni’s Anita Raj accused of hosting party at her residence amid lockdown; Police complaint filed

Anita Raj, best known for her performance in films like Prem Geet and Naukar Biwi Ka was accused by her neighbours for partying at her Pali Hill residence amidst lockdown. Read on!

Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced that due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, the entire nation will be under a lockdown, as responsible citizens, everyone has been making sure to stay indoors and step outside only in case of an emergency. Bollywood actors, too, are staying indoors and spending time in quarantine and urging others to do the same. Now today, reports suggest that Bollywood actress Anita Raj, known for films such as Prem Geet, Zameen Asaman and others, had an encounter with the cops when she was accused by the neighbours for hosting a party at her residence in Mumbai. That’s right!

Yes, Anita’s neighbours filed a complaint against the actress and her husband for hosting a party for her friends amid lockdown, and when the neighbours informed the guard, latter called up the police. According to reports, neighbours have alleged that Anita Raj and her husband Sunil Hingorani were entertaining guests at their Pali Hill residence. As per reports, it is being said that Anita Raj’s Pali Hill neighbours summoned the police as they were concerned about the threat it posed to their health as they feared getting infected with the Covid 19 infection. When the cops landed at Anita’s residence, the actress was not too pleased with the watchman calling the cops and also, a video has now gone viral on social media wherein we can see Anita in a heated conversation with the security guard of their residence.

In an interview, Anita has dismissed reports of partying at her residence amid lockdown and instead, the actress has stated that it was a medical emergency since her husband is a doctor. Anita told Mirror, “The fact is my husband is a doctor. One of his friends had a medical emergency, so he came with his wife, who provided assistance. My husband couldn’t refuse on humanitarian grounds. The cops came on a false complaint. After checking the situation, they apologised."

