Ankit Tiwari reveals daughter & wife sleeping hungry in Delhi’s 5-star hotel, shares video; WATCH

Ankit Tiwari is one of the most loved and popular singers of Bollywood. He often travels to different cities and this time too he was in the capital city with his family. The singer took to his Twitter handle to share a video of him complaining about the bad experience he had at the hotel he was staying in Delhi. Ankit along with other people staying in the hotel complained about several things from no food or water available in the hotel to them not being allowed to bring food from outside.

Sharing a video on his Twitter handle, Ankit Tiwari wrote “HOTEL ROYAL PLAZA, NEW DELHI Feeling like hostage with family…Pathetic experience. 5 star hotel me na pani hai, food order kiye 4 ghante ho chuke hain (This five-star hotel doesn't have water. We ordered food four hours ago) …Outside food allowed nahi hai so no second option…Kuch bolo to staff bouncers ki dhamki de raha hai (staff threatens us with bouncers if we complain).”

Take a look:

In another tweet, Ankit Tiwari wrote, “Chote bacche bhi Pani aur Food ke liye ro rahe hain. Govt should take strong action (Little kids are crying for food and water).” He also tagged the Prime Minister's office, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and other leaders in his tweet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ankit Tiwari is basking in the success of his recently released composition Bandi Tot from Badhaai Do.

