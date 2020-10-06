Ankita Konwar claps back at trolls asking husband Milind Soman's obsession with his grey Pinkathon Tshirt

Ankita Konwar recently took to Instagram to school her followers on the benefits of minimalism while she shared an adorable photo with hubby Milind Soman.

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are one of the most fittest couples on the gram. And apart from being fit, the couple also believe in following a minimalist lifestyle. Thus, it did not come as a surprise when the couple had a small wedding in the model and actor's farmhouse. Ankita recently took to Instagram to school her followers on the benefits of minimalism. She also slammed trolls who have constantly asked her about Milind Soman's obsession with his grey Pinkathon T-shirt.

Sharing a picture, Ankita said, "Questions I hear all the time: “Does he not have a different t shirt?” “Omg, I see you guys in the same pair of sandals everywhere!” Hmmm...How does it feel to be with a minimalist? It feels incredible! I adore and respect my husband for being the way he is. In today’s world of fast consumption and fast fashion, someone who understands the concept of utility and wastage. Nothing is more responsible than occupying the smallest place you possibly can."

The picture featured Milind Soman in the T-shirt and Ankita adorably hugging him. She further said, "With a world so demanding, so competitive, so fast, people rarely manage the time to realise and evaluate their choices. We seem to need everything “fast” nowadays. Fast food, fast fashion, fast commute, fast ideas! Fashion from having 4 seasons in a year to now having 52!"

Elaborating on the minimalism concept, she added, "Minimalism is not about giving up everything and isolating yourself in a cave.

It just means being responsible for your choices. It means we think before we purchase something from a perspective of necessity and utility rather than affordability. Meaning, just because I can have 3 different dresses and 3 different pairs of shoes for each day doesn’t mean I should. And yes this choice doesn’t come easy. I still have my hiccups here and there when I see something tempting. It’s a conditioning that requires work. But for me it’s definitely becoming lesser and lesser. And my husband is definitely better at this than I am."

