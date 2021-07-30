Ankita Konwar on harassment against Northeast Indians: People still comment ‘corona’ & ‘chinki’ on my posts

Mirabai Chanu, who hails from Manipur, was applauded for bagging a silver medal for India in Tokyo Olympics 2020. Amid the Olympics medal glory, Milind Soman’s wife Ankita Konwar pointed out at the harassment Northeast Indians face. She wondered if people from the Northeast need to win medals to be recognised as part of the country. Her post received mixed reactions, while some nodded to what Ankita said, others completely disagreed with her. Fitness enthusiast has now opened up with a leading daily regarding the same.

Speaking to Hindustan Times about what made her think the same, Ankita said that she knows people who call out individuals from Northeast as ‘chinki’, and now they are coming out and saying ‘We’re so proud of you’. She said, “When you see a post like that, you’re like, ‘Oh wow, now you think that we're a part of India’, but when I’m there with you, then you don’t think so’. It’s only when somebody is winning a medal that you can be a part of the country, so what about the rest of us then.”

Konwar added her tweet comes from her personal experiences which continue till date. She even said that it is not restricted to social media but happens on the streets as well. “(Even today) people just come on my page and post comments like corona, Chinese, or chinki. It’s hurtful.” Ankita also opened up about an incident when she was coming from Maldives, two airport officials just refused to believe that she was from India, despite her showing her passport to them.

As many people disagreed with her opinion, Konwar asked what was there to disagree with when it was purely an experience-based view. “That doesn’t count. Your disagreement has nothing to do with what I’ve faced my entire life. You can’t come and tell me what I’ve lived was a lie. We can’t close our eyes to things that are happening in front of us. How long will you be sweeping it off? You’ve to be courageous to face the flaws in the system in the country,” she said.

