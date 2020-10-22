Ankita Konwar shares a cute video with Milind Soman; Says 'Capturing a moment is like bottling a scent'

Ankita Konwar took to her Instagram handle to share a reel video wherein she can be seen dancing with her hubby Milind Soman.

Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are currently holidaying in the US and they are making every moment of their stay special. For the past one week, they are in the US and Ankita is flooding her Instagram feed with several pictures from various beautiful locations. Recently, she took to her social media handle and shared a reel video wherein she can be seen dancing with her hubby Milind amidst tall trees and yellow leaves. It is Autumn and their picture is proof of the same.

To describe her emotions, Ankita has also used Avril Lavigne's 'I Love You' song in the background of the video. The duo can be seen romancing in the video and they both look stunning as usual. In the caption, she wrote, "Capturing a moment in your camera is like bottling a scent. The bottle can be uncorked anytime, and it's like living the moment all over again."

Take a look at Ankita Konwar’s latest post here:

One day ago, Ankita shared another picture of her wherein she can be seen running at a beach. In the caption, she wrote, “Running was mankind's first fine art, our original act of inspired creation.

Way before we were scratching pictures on caves or beating rhythms on hollow trees, we were perfecting the art of combining our breath and mind and muscles into fluid self-propulsion over wild terrain. And when our ancestors finally did make their first cave paintings, what were the first designs?

A downward slash, lightning bolts through the bottom and middle--behold, the Running Being - #borntorun.”

For the unreserved, Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar tied the knot in April 2018. Milind starred in the films like Rules: Pyaar Ka Superhit Formula, Chef, Bajirao Mastani, etc. However, he is well-known for his appearance in Alisha Chinai's hit song Made In India in 1995.

Credits :Ankita Konwar Instagram

