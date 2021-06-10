Ankita Konwar speaks again about age gap between her & Milind Soman: I’ve always done what makes me happy

The massive age difference between a woman and her husband is frowned upon in Indian society. Ankita Konwar has married a person who is 26 years older than her and every time she tackles these questions like a boss!

Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman tied the knot back in 2018 and the only thing that grabs attention about this couple is their age difference. Milind Soman is 26 years older than Ankita and this difference is questioned almost whenever they interact with people generally, but the couple is always pretty calm in addressing it and takes no offense. Once again, while doing a Question and Answer round on her Instagram, a follower asked Ankita: “How did you tackle/ manage this Indian stereotype of 'Don't marry an older man'?”

The marathon runner answered the question addressing it as universal, she said, “Anything that's not common in a society, people usually like to talk about it. And it's not just limited to India. We as a species, have a tendency to get weird about the unknown, the unexplored, AKA fear. A survival skill." She added, "And sometimes we are not conscious enough to distinguish between the utility and the waste of that skill. I have always done what makes me happy."

Take a look at Ankita’s response to the question-

Milind Soman is a renowned name in the industry for his swashbuckling personality and versatile acting. Previously, the actor was seen in movies like ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘Bheja Fry’, ‘Asoka’, ‘16 December’, and many more, his most recent works include the web series ‘Four More Shots’, and ‘Paurashpur’. Milind Soman has also been a supermodel that bagged him the 1995 hit song ‘Made In India’. Apart from being on the big screen and small screen, Milind is also a marathon runner and so is Ankita Konwar. The couple frequently posts tips and lessons for fitness on Instagram.

Credits :Ankita Konwar Instagram

