Ankita Konwar's latest posts are all about positivity as she shares her own take on how to get a bikini body

Ankita Konwar shared a long note on positivity and inspired thousands of her followers to look on the brighter side of life via Instagram. Check it out.
Ankita Konwar and Milind Soman may not be the quintessential Bollywood couple, but they're definitely one of the most followed couples on social media. From their love for fitness to their love story, Ankita and Milind continue to dish out couple goals. While their Instagram is full of pictures related to fitness and healthy living, Ankita recently shared a picture of herself in a bikini and kept it real while she was at it. Not just that, Ankita also shared a long note on positivity and inspired thousands of followers to look on the brighter side of life. 

Ankita's first post in a bikini was full of positivity as she shared her own take of wearing a bikini. She captioned her post, "And we keep waiting, waiting on the world to change. Also since we’re here, let’s be clear on how to get a bikini body. Just wear your damn bikini." 

Check it out:

In another post, Ankita spoke about self love as she wrote, "If something or someone makes you uncomfortable, take a pause, observe your emotions towards it and let it go with a positive thought. Life is far too precious to waste it on negativity. Always remember, positivity attracts positivity." 

Adding, "So treat yourself exactly like a person you love, take care of yourself, be your comfort, allow yourself the space and time to grow, learn and keep away from toxicity."

Take a look at her full post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

What does ‘be good to yourself’ mean to you? To me, it means loving every molecule of my existence and enhancing the good in me. It means loving myself unconditionally and being at peace with everything I already have or I may experience. Because of our survival instincts, we do tend to see the negative in everything first and be cautious about everything around us so it takes quite some good amount of practice to only focus on the positive. If something or someone makes you uncomfortable, take a pause, observe your emotions towards it and let it go with a positive thought. Life is far too precious to waste it on negativity. Always remember, positivity attracts positivity. So treat yourself exactly like a person you love, take care of yourself, be your comfort, allow yourself the space and time to grow, learn and keep away from toxicity. Learn how to peacefully walk out of negativity without holding anything against it. Because every step you take away from negativity, that’s one more step towards positivity And if everyone learns how to be kinder to themselves, we will have a better, kinder world. Here’s to positivity #keepbreathing . . #wednesdaywisdom #love #loveyourself #positivevibes #positivity #bekind #bekindtoyourself #notonegativity @milindrunning

A post shared by Ankita Konwar (@ankita_earthy) on

Credits :Instagram

