Ankita Lokhande is all heart for Sushant Singh Rajput’s priceless Raksha Bandhan’s photos with his sisters

On Raksha Bandhan, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti took to social media to remember her late brother with childhood photos of Rakhi celebrations. Ankita Lokhande reacted to the late actor’s childhood photos as well.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, it is a first Rakhi for his sisters without their brother. Taking to social media, an emotional Shweta Singh Kirti remembered the old Rakhi celebrations as kids with Sushant. Sushant’s sister shared several throwback photos on social media that left everyone emotional and heartbroken. Ankita Lokhande, who has recently opened up about the late actor in interviews, reacted to the late actor’s Rakhi celebration photos shared by Shweta Singh Kirti. Ankita has been reacting to Shweta’s other posts as well on social media.

Ankita took to the comment section of Sushant’s sister’s post and wrote, “Diii,” with a heart emoticon. The actress showered love on the old photos of Sushant that were shared by his sister on the occasion of Rakhi. Ankita recently spoke on a national news channel and slammed the alleged ‘depression’ theory being linked to Sushant and his demise. She mentioned that the late actor could have been upset about a few things, but not so much that he could take his own life.

Meanwhile, after Sushant’s father filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and 5 others, Bihar Police sent a team to Mumbai to probe the case. A day back, SP Patna Central Vinay Tiwari also came to Mumbai to investigate the case. However, he was asked to be quarantined by BMC due to the COVID 19 outbreak. So far, Mumbai Police has recorded 56 statements in Sushant’s death probe including Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Sanjana Sanghi, Mukesh Chhabra and others. Recently, the Mumbai Police commissioner also held a press conference in Sushant’s case and shared the details about the case with the media. He revealed that Rhea has recorded her statement twice and that he cannot comment on her whereabouts. Sushant Singh Rajput breathed his last on June 14, 2020.

Here is Ankita Lokhande’s reaction to late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Rakhi photos:

