Ankita Lokhande calls for a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput as she demands justice for him in a VIDEO

After Kangana Ranaut and Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande joined battle for a CBI investigation for Sushant Singh Rajput. The former girlfriend of Sushant said that everyone wants to know what happened to Sushant.
61550 reads Mumbai Updated: August 13, 2020 05:54 pm
After Kangana Ranaut and Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande also took to social media to release a video where she demanded a CBI investigation for the late Chhichhore actor. Earlier, during the day, when Shweta Singh Kirti had shared a video demanding a CBI probe for Sushant’s case, Ankita had backed her. Now, Sushant’s former girlfriend, Ankita shared a video of herself asking to know the truth behind the late actor’s sudden demise in the month of June.

Taking to social media, Ankita shared a video in which she is seen holding a sheet of paper with ‘Justice for Sushant #CBI4SSR” written on it. Along with this, Ankita said that she feels that the country would like to know what transpired with Sushant and hence, she joined others in demanding a CBI probe for the late actor. Earlier, Kangana also joined everyone in demanding for CBI enquiry in Sushant’s case and shared a video where she called out the Mumbai Police and Sanjay Raut. 

Ankita shared the video and wrote, “#justiceforsushantsinghrajput.#CBIforSSR.” Several fans of the late actor also took to the comments section and laud Ankita for standing up for Sushant Singh Rajput. In her interviews with several news channels, Ankita slammed the alleged ‘depression’ theory that was initially being told about the late actor. 

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande demanding CBI for Sushant:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Meanwhile, all parties related to the case have filed their replies before the Supreme Court in Rhea Chakraborty’s transfer plea. Sushant’s father in his reply told the apex court that his attempts to get through to his son via phone were thwarted by the accused people including Rhea, Showik Chakraborty and others. Bihar Government also explained why they have jurisdiction in Sushant’s case. Mumbai Police, on the other hand, has probed 56 people in Sushant’s case till now. Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai. 

