Ankita Lokhande calls Kangana Ranaut 'Braveheart' post BMC demolition of her office; Says ‘More Power to you’

Ankita Lokhande, who worked with Kangana Ranaut in Manikarnika, took to social media to sent love to the actress post the BMC demolition of her property in Mumbai. The actress shared a photo of Kangana as Jhansi Ki Rani and expressed her love to her.

Wednesday began on a sad note for as BMC demolished her office in Mumbai while she was making her way back to the city from Manali. Over the past few days, Kangana landed in trouble with the Maharashtra Government over her remarks about Mumbai. Amid this, BMC raided her office in Mumbai and put up a 'stop work notice' recently. On Wednesday, the BMC officials went ahead and put up another notice that was the order to demolish her office. While the actress has reacted to it, she received support from many celebs including Ankita Lokhande.

Ankita Lokhande took to social media to share a photo of Kangana as Jhansi Ki Rani and called the actress 'Braveheart.' Further, she sent her love and power amid the trying times. She wrote, "BRAVEHEART (Red heart) Exorbitant love & More Power to you @KanganaTeam." The actress has worked with Kangana in Manikarnika as Jhalkari Bai. Post the demolition, Ankita joined other celebs in backing Kangana and expressed her love for her in a tweet. Others who came out in Kangana's support included Dia Mirza, Anupam Kher, Renuka Shahane, Suchita Krishnamoorthi and others.

Even Sushant Singh Rajput's sister called out 'patriarchy' as she backed Kangana Ranaut post the demolition of her office. Kangana shared several videos on social media with the hashtag, 'Death of Democracy,' and showed her fans the state of her office post BMC's action against her. Her lawyer claimed that the action by BMC was illegal. Further, the Bombay High Court also put a stay on the BMC demolition order and asked them to reply to Kangana's petition. Amid this, Kangana has been in the news over her trouble with the Maharashtra Government after she allegedly compared Mumbai to 'POK.' The actress was extended Y+ security for her return to Mumbai today. The actress was welcomed by a sea of Karni Sena supporters. Post reviewing her demolished office, Kangana released a video in which she expressed her stance on BMC's action.

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande's tweet for Kangana Ranaut:

BRAVEHEART Exorbitant love & More Power to you @KanganaTeam pic.twitter.com/6WQWPkrObD — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 9, 2020

