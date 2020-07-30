Ankita Lokhande debunks Sushant Singh Rajput's depression theory: He could have been upset but not depressed

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has spoken about the late actor and the theories revolving around his depression in one of her recent interviews. Read on to know more.

(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput left for his heavenly abode on 14th June 2020 but the debates and controversies revolving around his untimely demise have not ended yet. And the fact that the late actor’s father has filed an FIR against six people including Rhea Chakraborty further leads to a labyrinth of confusion. On the other hand, people like , former Cabinet Minister Subramanian Swamy, Shekhar Suman, and others have urged on a CBI probe regarding the entire matter.

Meanwhile, in an exclusive interaction with Republic TV, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has debunked the late actor’s depression theory. She says that ‘depression’ is the wrong word to use in this matter. According to her, Sushant is not a kind of guy to be in depression. The actress quotes, “He was a happy-go-lucky guy.” She further questions on how someone can call his death a suicide in just 15 minutes. She adds, “From what I know about Sushant, he is not a depressed guy.”

Ankita talks about what she has known about the late actor whom she dated for a few years before parting ways. According to her, Sushant used to write his dreams and his diary had a 5-year plan which he achieved in the upcoming times. “Being called bipolar is a big word to use,” says Ankita Lokhande. The actress confirms she knew about his wishes to make short films.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

