Ankita Lokhande declares her love for mum Vandana Phadnis by sharing an endearing selfie; See PHOTO

Ankita Lokhande uploaded a selfie with her mum Vandana Phadnis proclaiming her love for her and it’s too adorable to miss.
Ankita Lokhande’s recent post on social media has fans responding with hearts. The actress has been vocal about her support for late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s family and finding the truth behind his tragic and untimely demise. She along with Sushant’s sister recently shared billboards of the late actor across Australia. Now, recently, she took to her social media profile and uploaded a heart-warming picture with her mother that has been on the receiving end of love from her fans and followers. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress recently uploaded a selfie with her mum, Vandana Phadnis. Sporting a no-makeup look, she posted the picture of herself along with her mother and captioned it, “I love u maa @vandanaphadnis.” In no time, the actress’s feed was filled with heart emoticons from fans who were praising her beauty and showering her with affection. A fan commented on her post saying, “Sach me yarr ap bhut khoobsurat hain.” While another fan wrote, “Love u mam.” The post that is just over five hours old has already received more than three lakh likes from her fans and followers. 

Here is Ankita Lokhande's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

I love u maa @vandanaphadnis

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

The actress has been steadfast when it comes to fighting for justice for the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. She also came out in support for the actor’s family insisting that the case should be handed over to the CBI. Recently when Reha Chakraborty claimed that Sushant was paying the EMI’s for her apartment in Malad, the actress uploaded her bank documents being as transparent as could. 

