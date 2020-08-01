Ankita Lokhande on disturbing photos of Sushant Singh Rajput going viral: It was very painful for family & me

Soon after Sushant Singh Rajput passed away on June 14, several disturbing pictures of the late actor were circulated. Reacting to the same, Ankita Lokhande asserted that it was a sad thing to happen.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has left everyone in disbelief and the nation is still trying to get over the heartbreaking news. The 34 year old actor breathed his last on June 14 and there were reports that he had died of suicide. While the Mumbai Police has been investigating the case, within hours of Sushant demise, several disturbing pictures of the late actor were circulated and went viral. This certainly irked many people and the Maharasthra Cyber police also issued a strict warning against the circulations of the pics.

Recently, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande also spoke about the same in her recent interview with Republic TV and stated that it was a very sad thing to happen. The Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress also emphasised that watching those pics getting circulated was painful for her and Sushant’s family. “It’s the saddest thing to happen. Someone’s dead body photos were going viral. What to say? Don’t know who has done. It’s very painful for his family, for people who loved him,” Ankita was quoted saying,

Meanwhile, Ankita also opened up about not attending Sushant’s funeral and stated that she decided to miss it as she couldn’t bear to wat the late actor in that situation. She also debunked the theory claiming Sushant to be a depressed person and emphasised that the Raabta actor was a happy go lucky guy who found joy in small things. “Money was never an agenda for him. Whatever he did, he did with sincerity. Success never affected him, neither did defeat.”

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande on missing Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: I knew if I saw him like that, I can't forget it

Credits :Republic TV

Share your comment ×