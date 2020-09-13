Ankita Lokhande fulfills Sushant Singh Rajput's dream as she plants saplings to join the #Plants4SSR campaign

Ankita Lokhande took part in the #Plants4SSR intiative, as she planted trees at her home with her doggo to fulfill Sushant Singh Rajput's dream. She shared pictures of her planting session on social media, with a note for the late actor. Read on.

Sushant Singh Rajput had a list of 50 dreams that he wanted to fulfill, but unfortunately, he couldn't carry out all of them during this lifetime. One of the late actor's dream was to plant 1,000 trees. Now, after his untimely demise, Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has started an initiative, '#Plants4SSR' to fulfill his dream. Shweta has requested Sushant's fans, loved ones, and followers to plant saplings and help to fulfill one of the late actor's dreams. The recent to take part in this campaign is Ankita Lokhande.

Today morning (September 13, 2020), Ankita took to her social media handle to share pictures of her planting saplings at her home with her doggo, as she joined the #Plants4SSR campaign. In the pictures, Ankita can be happily seen planting saplings at her Mumbai residence as she made her contribution in trying to achieve SSR's dream. She was accompanied by her furry friend 'Hatchi' in her planting session in the remembrance of Sushant Singh Rajput. Along with the pictures, Ankita also wrote a note for the late actor.

She captioned her pictures as, 'Hatchi and mamma My partner In almost everything Planting plants. It is our way to remember him by fulfilling his dream.' Earlier Shweta had urged people to plant saplings to not only fulfil SSR's dream but also remember their 'star' in a wonderfully constructive way by fulfilling his dreams.

Ankita, Sushant's former girlfriend, has been standing in head-strong by his family to help him get justice. Recently, Rhea Chakraborty's (prime accused) friend Shibani Dandekar slammed Ankita on social media, but many of Ankita's fans and friends came out in her support. Shweta’s husband Vishal Kirti and Ankita's beau Vicky Jain also stood by her in her war of words with Shibani.

