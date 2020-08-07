Ankita Lokhande holds a photo of Sushant Singh Rajput's mother as she writes 'Believe you both are together'

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has been at the forefront in seeking justice for the late actor. Meanwhile, check out her latest Instagram post.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s case has been finally handed over to the CBI sometime back. They have also filed an FIR against six accused persons including Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty, Indrajit Chakraborty, Sandhya Chakraborty, Samuel Miranda, and Shruti Modi. Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also summoned Rhea, her brother Showik, and ex-manager Shruti Modi on Friday where they were interrogated for hours in connection with the case. Sushant’s fans and well-wishers have heaved a sigh of relief after CBI began its investigations.

Meanwhile, Ankita Lokhande has shared a post on her Instagram handle that has now grabbed everyone’s attention. The actress has shared a picture of herself holding a framed photograph of Sushant Singh Rajput’s mother along with the post. She further adds a caption that reads, “Believe you both are together.” Ankita has been at the forefront along with others in seeking justice for Sushant who passed away on 14th June 2020 leaving the entire entertainment industry in deep shock.

Check out her post below:

The latest developments in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case have further raised eyebrows of everyone. One of the reports has suggested that a few pages of the late actor’s diary have been torn off that imply the tampering of evidence. Another report states that Sushant was in talks with filmmaker Ramesh Taurani for a film the shoot for which was supposed to begin by the end of the year.

