Ankita Lokhande on missing Sushant Singh Rajput’s funeral: I knew if I saw him like that, I can't forget it

Ankita Lokhande, who grabbed the eyeballs after she missed Sushant’s funeral, has explained why she took the decision in her recent interview.
9356 reads Mumbai Updated: August 1, 2020 09:52 pm
Ankita Lokhande on missing Sushant Singh Rajput's funeral: I knew if I saw him like that, I can't forget it
(Trigger Warning)

Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise has been one of the most heartbreaking news of the year. The 34 year old actor was found dead in his Mumbai residence on June 14 under mysterious circumstances. It was reported that Sushant died by suicide and was also battling depression. His death, undoubtedly, sent down a wave of shock and disbelief across the nation. Everyone mourned the demise of the MS Dhoni: The Untold Story and several celebrities were seen marking their presence on his funeral in Mumbai.

Amid this, Sushant’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande’s absence from his funeral raised a lot of eyebrows. However, the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress has stated that she decided not to attend the funeral as she couldn’t bear the sight of Sushant in that situation. During a recent conversation with Republic TV, Ankita stated, “A reporter called me and said 'Ankita, Sushant committed suicide' and I was finished. I decided not to go to his funeral because I knew if I saw him like that, I can't forget it.” She was later seen visiting Sushant’s residence in Mumbai and even met her family.

She further suggested that Sushant wasn’t a depressed man and used to find happiness in small things even if it was about enjoying gulab jamun. “Money was never an agenda for him. Whatever he did, he did with sincerity. He found joy in small things. Success never affected him, neither did defeat,” she added.

Meanwhile, Sushant’s father has filed an FIR against the late actor’s girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and accused her of forcing him to take the drastic step along with exploiting him financially.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

Credits :Republic TV

