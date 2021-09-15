Ankita Lokhande: From Pavitra Rishta to Baaghi 3, a look at her journey from the small to the big screen

There are very few actors from the television industry who are able to create a place in everyone’s heart and mark their presence in almost every household only after their first show itself. Be it their acting skills or their relatable on-screen characters, fans need only one major reason to fall in love with the actor and become a part of their loyal fan base. Well, we do not know what exactly worked for Ankita Lokhande, but she became an overnight star with her first-ever television show Pavitra Rishta. Lokhande was discovered in Idea Zee Cinestars in 2006 after she won this reality show. It was only after this that she bagged one of the most-loved shows on Zee TV.

Pavitra Rishta was a popular Zee TV show, that also starred the late Sushant Singh Rajput and marked his debut as well. The Balaji Telefilm’s show that aired for 5 years, saw Ankita playing the main lead. This show definitely changed her life for good and after this got over, the actress felt that it was time for her to take that leap in her career and switch from the small screen to the big screen. Ankita’s last Bollywood appearance was that of a very powerful woman of the historic times and she shared the screen space with in Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi. So as Ankita Lokahnde continues her journey of making it big in the industry, here’s a look at some of her big projects.

Pavitra Rishta

The show needs no introduction and the name itself is enough to send all the fans into nostalgia who might still be watching the re-runs of the show. Ankita Lokhande played the character of Archana in this show who was a simple girl from a Marathi family. The show focused on her life after marriage to Manav whose character was played by Sushant Singh Rajput. Fans loved her on-screen chemistry with SSR in this show and within no time they converted their on-screen romance to off-screen romance. Pavitra Rishta started in 2009 and ended in 2014.

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa (season 4)

While her show Pavitra Rishta was still running on Zee Tv, Ankita Lokhande contested in the dance reality show Jhalak Dikhla Jaa’s season 4. The actress showed us all a glimpse of her amazing dance performance in this one and gave her fans another reason to fall in love with her.

Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi

In 2018, Ankita Lokhande announced her Bollywood debut and left her fans elated. She made her debut with Manikarnika: The Queen Of Jhansi that was a Krish and Kangana Ranaut’s joint directorial venture. It was an epic Mythological drama based on the life of Rani Lakshmi Bai. Lokahnde played the role of Jhalkaribai, a warrior who supported Rani Lakshmi Bai. The film was released in 2019 and did quite very well at the box office, becoming her first commercial success.

Baaghi 3

Ankita Lokhande then bagged a role in Sajid Nadiadwala’s action-packed drama Baaghi 3 opposite Riteish Deshmukh. This film also starred Tiger Shroff and . She played the role of Shraddha’s elder sister who was married to Riteish in the movie. Baaghi 3 was released in 2020 and fans loved to see Ankita in this one too.

Pavitra Rishta 2

It is very rare that an actor gets a chance to reprise his/her role that was most loved by the fans and that changed the shape of their career. Well, Ankita is one such lucky actress who is getting to play the role of Archana yet again in Pavitra Rishta 2 and with this, she is marking her presence on the OTT platforms as well. She is paired opposite Shaheer Sheikh in this one.

Well, we can only say that sky is the limit for Ankita Lokhande and we are sure that she will soon become every filmmaker’s choice. We cannot wait to hear more about her future projects.

