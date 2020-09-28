  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande pens a heartfelt note for ailing dad: Get well soon Paa and come home soon

Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of her ailing father, Shashikant Lokhande, from the hospital. The actress, along with her mother, paid him a visit.
Mumbai
On the occasion of Daughter's Day, Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram and shared a family picture not only to wish fans but to pray for her father's recovery. In the photo the actress shared, Ankita revealed that her father Shashikant Lokhande is admitted in the hospital and Ankita, along with her mother Vandana Phadnis, paid him a visit. Ankita took the opportunity to thank her parents for all that they've done for her while praying that her father comes back home soon.

Sharing the picture, Ankita wrote: “I don’t know what and how to express what u mean to me maa and Paa . I’m what I’m all because of u Thanku so much for everything . I’m very very proud to be ur daughter me and arpan are very lucky to hv parents like u . Get well soon Paa and come home soon Paa I love u to the moon and back." She added, "Happy daughters day to me and to all the daughters in the world Parents are priceless."

Have a look at Ankita Lokhande’s latest post here:

We pray that the actress's father returns home soon!

Ankita has been in the news for her constant support to the Justice for Sushant campaign. The actress has been showing the late actor's family support on social media. From commenting on Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti's posts demanding justice for the late actor to planting samplings in his memory, Ankita has been standing by his family during these trying times.

Credits :Amkita Lokhande Instagram

