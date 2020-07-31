Ankita Lokhande quashes rumours about going to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Ankita Lokhande has said that she has not went to Patna to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Read on for further details.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock. However, the latest updates related to the late actor’s case have left everyone surprised. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has now broken the ice in one of her recent interviews with Times Now. However, she has also quashed the rumours that have been rife in the past few days related to her and the late actor. A few days back, there were rumours that she had went to Patna to meet his family.

However, Ankita has quashed the rumours stating that she neither went to Patna nor has she met his family because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress adds that she went to Patna at some point of time as has been revealed by Sushant’s father. Another rumour that Ankita has rubbished is regarding her statements to Patna Police. She has stated that no chats have been shared by her with them. However, she does add that whatever statement she has given will be out soon.

Earlier, Ankita had revealed various other facts related to Sushant Singh Rajput. She has further revealed how the late actor’s father called her once last year to know whether she talked to him. According to her, KK Singh did not have his son’s number. She had also stated that Sushant was not a depressed guy and that he used to write about his dreams in a diary. The actress, however, has refrained from talking about Rhea Chakraborty.

