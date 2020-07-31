  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ankita Lokhande quashes rumours about going to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna

Ankita Lokhande has said that she has not went to Patna to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family. Read on for further details.
3939 reads Mumbai
Ankita Lokhande quashes rumours about going to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in PatnaAnkita Lokhande quashes rumours about going to meet Sushant Singh Rajput's family in Patna
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has left everyone in deep shock. However, the latest updates related to the late actor’s case have left everyone surprised. His ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has now broken the ice in one of her recent interviews with Times Now. However, she has also quashed the rumours that have been rife in the past few days related to her and the late actor. A few days back, there were rumours that she had went to Patna to meet his family.

However, Ankita has quashed the rumours stating that she neither went to Patna nor has she met his family because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The actress adds that she went to Patna at some point of time as has been revealed by Sushant’s father. Another rumour that Ankita has rubbished is regarding her statements to Patna Police. She has stated that no chats have been shared by her with them. However, she does add that whatever statement she has given will be out soon.

Earlier, Ankita had revealed various other facts related to Sushant Singh Rajput. She has further revealed how the late actor’s father called her once last year to know whether she talked to him. According to her, KK Singh did not have his son’s number. She had also stated that Sushant was not a depressed guy and that he used to write about his dreams in a diary. The actress, however, has refrained from talking about Rhea Chakraborty.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani had told her 'I am losing my brother'

Credits :Times Now

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
All about Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Family seeking help of Bihar Police to Rhea Chakraborty’s plea to SC
Team Kangana Ranaut and Swara Bhasker are in no mood to spare each other as they spark a verbal fight
Kiara Advani Birthday Special: Stunning traditional appearances of the star at celebrity weddings
From Bihar Police visiting late Sushant Singh’s bank to shocking statements by Ankita Lokhande
Kiara Advani on love, relationships, struggles and break-ups
Shakuntala Devi actress Vidya Balan on her first TV show, compliment from Ekta Kapoor and more
A Timeline of Kangana Ranaut & Taapsee Pannu’s War of Words
Karishma Tanna on KKK 10 win, insider outsider, nepotism, stereotyped for being from TV, rejections
Ankita Lokhande: From lighting a diya to supporting the truth for late Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case; Late actor’s father KK Singh makes shocking allegations against Rhea Chakraborty
Celebrities who shared monochrome photos for the latest ‘women supporting women’ challenge on social media
close

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement