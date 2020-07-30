Ankita Lokhande questioned by Bihar police in connection with the Sushant Singh Rajput case in Mumbai

Now, as per the latest news update by ANI, actress Ankita Lokhande has recorded her statement with the Bihar police in the Sushant Singh Rajput case.

The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that actress Ankita Lokhande has been questioned in connection with the case by the Bihar police in Mumbai. The latest news reports by ANI states that the actress was questioned by the Bihar police at her residence in Mumbai. Previously it was reported that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh had filed a FIR in Patna against Rhea Chakraborty. This FIT by the late actor's father has been filed under various section of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Ankita Lokhande was reportedly in a relationship with the late actor for almost six years and then parted ways.

The duo acted together in the popular show, called Pavitra Rishta. As per previous media reports, actress Ankita Lokhande had shared a post on her Instagram stating 'Truth Wins.' This post was made on the day when the late actor's father had filed the FIR with the police in Patna. The late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta also reportedly commented on the post by stating, “God is always with the truth.”

In a separate post by the late actor's sister, she wrote, "“Let’s stand united, let’s stand together for the truth!” The investigation into the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's demise is going on in a steady pace and so far, many statements have been recorded by the Mumbai police. Now, as per the latest news update by ANI, actress Ankita Lokhande has recorded her statement with the Bihar police.

