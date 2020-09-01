Ankita Lokhande recalls old times as she shares a video of Sushant Singh Rajput enjoying paragliding

Sushant Singh Rajput’s former girlfriend Ankita Lokhande recently shared a throwback video from their paragliding vacation along with a heartwarming note. Read it ahead.

After Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, the actor’s family, co-stars, friends and fans have all shared throwback pictures and videos with him to pay their respects. One such person who has not done that has been Ankita Lokhande. For those who are not aware, Ankita was in a relationship with the late actor for seven years. However, for the first time since the unfortunate event, the actress shared a moment involving the two, a video from a vacation they had taken together.

Ankita wrote a message for Sushant while posting a throwback video. In the clip, the Chhichhore star is seen gearing up for his paragliding flight and finally sets off, Ankita can be heard screaming in excitement. The video was recorded by actor Aditya Redij and his actor-wife Natasha Sharma Redij who wrote a heartwarming poem in Hindi as the caption: "I wish you had not taken this flight, and been in touch with people who kept you rooted. Then maybe we wouldn't have remembered you in this way.”

“We were happy to see you in the lanes you chose and your success, because you were happy in them. If we knew we would lose you, we would have not let you take this flight. When you were on the ground with your friends, we would laugh, sing and share stories with each other. So what if this smiling man, who used to live his dreams, will never smile again, and only sleep. God, please make him rest in peace.”

Along with the verses, Natasha wrote that Ankita’s screaming voice on Sushant’s take-off had “pierced through her heart.” Sharing Natasha’s post, Ankita termed it “beautifully expressed and written” and thanked Aditya for the memories. The Manikarnika star penned a line for Sushant, that he will be missed, saying: “How beautifully expressed and written nats. adi thanku so much for the memories #Sushant u will be missed by all of us and all of ur fans. #keepflying.”

