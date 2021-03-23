Ankita Lokhande recalls she wanted to ‘finish’ herself post break up with Sushant Singh Rajput: He moved on

In a recent interview, Ankita Lokhande has finally opened up about what led to her break-up with late actor Sushant and post-break-up how her life was affected. She even shared how she came out stronger post her break up.

Ankita Lokhande, like every other fan, friend and family member of Sushant Singh Rajput was shocked when the news about his sudden demise came in last year. The Chhichhore actor was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2021, and post that, his death probe began. Ankita and Sushant were in a long term relationship. However, they had parted ways back in 2016. The duo had worked together in the popular serial Pavitra Rishta and was close to each other for a long time. Post his demise, Ankita sought justice and stood up for him. However, it did not go down well with many as she also received the wrath of the trolls on social media.

Now, in a recent interview with the Bollywood Bubble, the Manikarnika actress finally opened up about what led to her break-up with late actor Sushant. In the chat, she even shared that post-break-up she wanted to ‘finish’ her life. Ankita said she chose to remain silent back then because she did not want to make a ruckus out of her relationship. She also said that she is now upset about being trolled about her break-up but she doesn’t want to blame Sushant. The actress said post her break-up with the late actor she dealt with so many things.

Talking about the same, Ankita further said, “Aaj log mujhko aakar bol rahe hai, ‘Tumne chhoda Sushant ko’ (Today, people are accusing me of having dumped Sushant). How do you know that? Nobody knows about my thing. Sushant… I am not blaming anyone here… I think he made his choice very clear. He wanted to go on with his career. He chose his career and he moved on. But for two-and-a-half years, I was dealing with so many things.”

Ankita explained that it was very difficult for her to move on in life but her family stood by her. “My life was finished. I was just finished,” she added. She also said that she had negative thoughts after her break-up but clarified that Sushant chose his way and she gave him the full right. But she recalled the hard time post break up with Sushant. She also shared that in the hard times, her family stood by her and thus, she came out very strongly.

Last year, Ankita paid special tribute to Sushant via social media posts as well as with a wonderful performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Currently, Sushant’s death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon on being aloof after Sushant's death: There was too much negativity; Didn't want to be part of it

Credits :Bollywood Bubble via Hindustan Times

Share your comment ×