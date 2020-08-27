Ankita Lokhande responds to Rhea's claims on Sushant Singh Rajput: Never said we were in touch with each other
Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Twitter account after Rhea Chakraborty questioned her about keeping in touch with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
The actress Ankita Lokhande shared a post on her Twitter account after Rhea Chakraborty questioned her about keeping in touch with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita has stated that she never said that she kept in touch with the late star.
Credits :twitter
Latest Videos
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Your comment has been submitted to the moderation queue