Ankita Lokhande reveals she never gave a statement about Rhea Chakraborty harassing Sushant Singh Rajput

During the interview Ankita Lokhande made a shocking revelation that she never gave a statement about Rhea Chakraborty harassing Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actress was also quizzed about being in touch with the late actor.
Actress Ankita Lokhande spoke to Times Now for an interview. During the interview Ankita Lokhande made a shocking revelation that she never gave a statement about Rhea Chakraborty harassing Sushant Singh Rajput. The Bollywood actress was also quizzed about being in touch with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande goes on to reveal that she was not in touch with the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She further adds how, they never kept in touch after they parted way four years ago. The actress goes on to add that she never kept in touch with the late actor.

Ankita also says that she was happy that the late actor chose to move on and chase his dreams. Ankita Lokhande also reveals that she did not knew Rhea Chakraborty or if she harassed the late actor. During the interview Ankita Lokhande was also questioned about how Sushant Singh Rajput could have changed as a person in the four years after he parted ways with the actress. Ankita Lokhande also mentions how even the late actor's Instagram posts also see how he used to play his guitar and meditate.

The actress says that the person Sushant Singh Rajput was, he would never choose to take such a drastic step. Ankita was also quizzed about what she feels about the late actor's demise. The actress says she would want to comment on that. But she further mentions that she wants to know the cause of the late actor's demise.

