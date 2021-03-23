Ankita Lokhande reveals she rejected Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Happy New Year to marry Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande has talked about many things including her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. She has mentioned the breakup with the late actor had affected her a lot.

Ankita Lokhande, who is a very popular actress, has dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for years. She was shocked when the actor died by suicide and since then the actress has been very vocal about his death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2021. Ankita and Sushant were in a long-term relationship. They met on the set of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. However, they parted ways in 2016. The breakup had left Ankita extremely heartbroken and today she revealed how it affected her career.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande said that she has rejected many film offers because she wanted to marry Sushant Singh Rajput. "I rejected ’s Happy New Year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Sultan for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir had said to me that I will regret it later but then I was like, "No sir, I want to get married,” she added. Ankita Lokhande had made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She had played the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and gained huge appreciation for her performance.

She revealed, “After the breakup, I realised it is very important to understand your worth and I started to work on myself.” Ankita was also offered ’s Badlapur but she turned down the offer.

Last year, Ankita paid special tribute to Sushant via social media posts as well as with a wonderful performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Currently, Sushant’s death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Credits :India Today

