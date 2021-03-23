  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande reveals she rejected Bajirao Mastani, Ram Leela, Happy New Year to marry Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande has talked about many things including her relationship with Sushant Singh Rajput. She has mentioned the breakup with the late actor had affected her a lot.
Ankita Lokhande, who is a very popular actress, has dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput for years. She was shocked when the actor died by suicide and since then the actress has been very vocal about his death. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his apartment on June 14, 2021. Ankita and Sushant were in a long-term relationship. They met on the set of Pavitra Rishta and fell in love. However, they parted ways in 2016. The breakup had left Ankita extremely heartbroken and today she revealed how it affected her career.

In a recent interview with Bollywood Bubble, Ankita Lokhande said that she has rejected many film offers because she wanted to marry Sushant Singh Rajput. "I rejected Shah Rukh Khan’s Happy New Year, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram-Leela, Bajirao Mastani, and Sultan for Sushant Singh Rajput. Sanjay Leela Bhansali sir had said to me that I will regret it later but then I was like, "No sir, I want to get married,” she added. Ankita Lokhande had made her Bollywood debut with Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi. She had played the role of Jhalkari Bai in the film and gained huge appreciation for her performance.

She revealed, “After the breakup, I realised it is very important to understand your worth and I started to work on myself.” Ankita was also offered Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur but she turned down the offer.

Last year, Ankita paid special tribute to Sushant via social media posts as well as with a wonderful performance at the Zee Rishtey Awards. Currently, Sushant’s death is being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Also Read: Ankita Lokhande recalls she wanted to ‘finish’ herself post break up with Sushant Singh Rajput: He moved on

Credits :India Today

Anonymous 2 hours ago

How dumb.. if a man makes you sacrifice his career for you, he's doing it deliberately ..

Anonymous 4 hours ago

She was offered Happy New Year. There are also pictures with Srk!

Anonymous 6 hours ago

What a liar! She was not even considered for those films except for two bit roles.

Anonymous 7 hours ago

never give up dreams for a man

Anonymous 7 hours ago

oh so now the bad mouthing starts. What a witch. they ganged up against Rhea and threw her under the bus

Anonymous 8 hours ago

I don’t know what to make of this. Was Sushant not sure of his feelings and failed to communicate them to her or did she cling to him? Sushant wasn’t the perfect guy that people make out of him. Just because he liked physics and did well academically does not mean that he was beyond human faults. She may have been offered pivotal roles in these movies if not the main role.

Anonymous 8 hours ago

breaking up is not a crime. everyone goes thru it and he was dignified abt it unlike some people who trash their exes

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Why is breakup or distancing from abusive manipulative people a crime???

Anonymous 8 hours ago

Pinkvilla needs to stop this filth right now. It's harassment

Anonymous 9 hours ago

Must have been a friend, sister or bhabhi role. She must elaborate n not just randomly take names of films.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

It was learned she was offered the role of bai but the heroin of the film rejected her as a bai.

Anonymous 10 hours ago

after sushants death koi koch bhi kehraha hein

Anonymous 10 hours ago

is she trying to prove her big

Anonymous 10 hours ago

there is no way she was offered the main roles...supporting roles perhaps.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Badlapur offer hui it is believable but not HNY, Bajirao & Padmaavat.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Bajirao Mastani was offered to kareena, Aishwarya, Katrina.. Padmaavat was offered to aishwarya & kangana but never heard Ankita's name in recommendation in these until she herself said it in this interview.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

BM was offered to Kareena and Katrina. Kareena walked outta RL. Either one would have gotten Padmavaat, had they done BM.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Feku

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Sorry to say, but she's not any big star that she got offered these big films. I think she is bragging. Correct me if I'm wrong.

Anonymous 11 hours ago

Yeah coz ur a Deepika fan lol