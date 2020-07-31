  • facebook
Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput wrote about his 5 year plan in a diary which he achieved later on

Ankita Lokhande talks about the late actor's dreams, aspirations, personality and various other facts in one of her recent interviews. Read further for more details.
Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise has sent a shockwave across the entire country. However, the continuous debates revolving around the issue have turned out to be murkier than before. According to media reports and police statements, the actor died by suicide and was probably suffering from depression. However, a few sections of people have sensed foul play in the entire matter and have urged a proper investigation for the same. In the midst of all this, Sushant’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande makes some revelations.

In an interview with Republic TV, Ankita talks about the late actor’s personality, dreams, aspirations, and much more. She also says that Sushant used to write diaries a lot and that he also mentioned about his five-year plan in one of them. The actress further reveals that he indeed conquered everything that he wanted five years later. She expresses her wish for people to remember Sushant as a hero and not as a depressed guy.

Ankita wants people to know about the late actor who came from a small city and made it big in the world of entertainment. She focuses on the fact that Sushant wasn’t a depressed guy. The actress further states that it is very wrong to use words like ‘depression’ and ‘bipolar’ for the talented actor. Ankita clarifies that he indeed wanted to do farming and make short films. It is for the first time that she has spoken about the late actor in an exclusive conversation.

