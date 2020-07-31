Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's dad called her once when he didn't have the late actor's number

Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande opened up on how the late actor's family was worried about him changing numbers. Read on to know more.

In one of her recent interviews, Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande has opened up about the actor, his dreams, aspirations, and various other facets related to his life. The actress has said that ‘depression’ and ‘bipolar’ are very wrong words to use in this matter. She has further added that the late actor was a happy-go-lucky guy and that he cannot be depressed. Now, according to the latest reports, Ankita has also made a few more revelations.

The actress has revealed that Sushant’s family members were worried about him changing numbers. She also recalled a time when the late actor’s sister Shweta got a call on 17th or 18th May. According to Ankita, the latter messaged on the number to know the identity of the caller who turned out to be Sushant. She then asked him the reason behind changing phone numbers, reveals the actress. Another revelation made by her is that the late actor’s father had called her once last year.

Ankita has stated that Sushant’s father told her he did not have his son’s number when being asked to call him instead. The actress has said in the same interview that there is someone who knows the truth behind the late actor changing numbers. She finds it weird because Sushant was not the kind of person who would keep changing phone numbers. The fact that no one had his phone number is strange. Ankita has further stated how the late actor was invisible the entire year and how no one could see his photos. In her words, ‘Maybe he couldn’t express himself.’

Times Now

