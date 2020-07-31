Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Rani had told her 'I am losing my brother'

Ankita Lokhande also revealed that she and Sushant Singh Rajput were not in touch for the last four years, but she shared a good bond with his sisters.

Ankita Lokhande is speaking out for the first time since the demise of her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput and has made some shocking revelations. The actress spoke to Republic TV and debunked the depression theory. She had also revealed that Sushant had made a diary for his five-year plan and achieved all those things. Now, Ankita has also revealed that she had spoken to Sushant's eldest sister Rani in November 2019 and she was worried for the late actor.

“I really have a very good bond with all of the sisters, and daddy,” Ankita told Republic TV. The actress said that Rani had gone to meet Sushant around November 2019 when he was reportedly down with dengue and asked him to come with her. While Sushant was ready initially, he backed out at the last moment and did not give a reason.

Ankita revealed, "She (Rani) said ‘I felt some kind of pressure on him'. Because Sushant never used to go against Rani di. After his mother, Rani di was the only one whom everybody listened to. I was shocked to know this, because in the entire time that we were together, it hadn’t happened even once that Sushant went against Rani di.”

Ankita further added that Sushant’s sister told her, “Mera bhai kho raha hai (I am losing my brother)." But since Ankita was completely out of Sushant's life, she only consoled Rani and told her to give the late actor some time.

"Rani di was worried if there is anyone who is influencing him, because Sushant was not somebody who would listen to anybody. Over the past year, Sushant had distanced himself from his sisters, I know this because Rani told," Ankita said.

Ankita also said that after their breakup in 2016, Sushant and she were not in touch with each other and she didn’t even have Sushant’s phone number. "For the last four years, I was not in touch with Sushant. I knew that we couldn’t talk to each other in that way. What’s done is done. I could see that he was happy in life and I’m also happy in my life."

