Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain comes out in support of her in her fight with Shibani Dandekar; See post

Amid Ankita Lokhande and Shibani Dandekar’s war of words, beau Vicky comes out in her support; Take a look
25605 reads Mumbai
Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain comes out in support of her in her fight with Shibani Dandekar; See post Ankita Lokhande’s beau Vicky Jain comes out in support of her in her fight with Shibani Dandekar; See post
Right from the day of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise, his ex-girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star, Ankita Lokhande, has been supporting his family and fighting for justice. From planting trees to fulfill SSR’s dream to praying for justice, this Manikarnika actress has been at the forefront of the fight for justice. Now ever since Rhea Chakraborty has been arrested by the NCB, there has been a war of words between Shibani Dandekar and Ankita Lokhande as it all started when Shibani Dandekar tagged Ankita as the ‘princess of patriarchy’ and accused her of not dealing with her own relationship issues with Sushant Singh Rajput and seeking ‘two seconds of fame’ by targeting Rhea Chakraborty.

Post that, Ankita’s industry friends came out in her support and bashed Shibani for looking down upon Anktia only because she hailed from the TV industry. From Hina Khan, Kushal Tandon, Karanvir Bohra to Vikas Gupta and others, a host of TV actors backed Ankita and in the latest, Ankita’s beau, Vicky Jain, too, took to Instagram to support her he shared a quote which read, “There’s a difference between being liked and being valued. A lot of people like you. Not many value you. Be valued.”

After Shibani tagged Ankita as the ‘princess of patriarchy’, Shibani was massively trolled on social media so much so that Shibani limited the comments section on Instagram as she received flak for attacking Ankita. As we speak, the sessions court has rejected Rhea’s bail plea and as per reports, Rhea’s lawyer will appeal to the high court on Monday for seeking bail.

Check out the post here:

