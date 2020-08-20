Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic post on being ‘strange & powerful’ has fans sending the actress a whole lot of love

Ankita Lokhande’s quote by North Carolina poet Shatara Liora about being strange and powerful is winning the internet.

Ankita Lokhande has been an avid social media user. The actress often shares pictures of herself, videos of her working out, or throwback posts on her social media account. Earlier the actress dismissed the claims made by Rhea Chakraborty that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had paid the EMIs for her flat in Mumbai. Post that, most recently Ankita took to her Instagram account and uploaded a quote by Shatara Liora. A poet who hails from North Carolina. She also added a stunning caption to her post.

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded the quote that read, “Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other so I've decided to just be strange and powerful.” She captioned her post saying, “Truth .... Here’s to being strange and powerful,” along with a folded hand emoticon. Actor Arti Singh reacted to her post and commented on it saying, “Very good. Vahi sahi hai.” This strong post of the actresses comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI and also stated that the FIR that was filed last month in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh was correct.

Here is Ankita Lokhande's post:

Earlier the actress uploaded a heartwarming picture with her mother declaring her unconditional love for her that had her fans melting and praising the actress. On a professional front, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 that stars Tiger Shroff, , and Riteish Deshmukh.

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's OLD photo embracing Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain resurfaces on the internet

Credits :Instagram

Share your comment ×