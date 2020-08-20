  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ankita Lokhande’s cryptic post on being ‘strange & powerful’ has fans sending the actress a whole lot of love

Ankita Lokhande’s quote by North Carolina poet Shatara Liora about being strange and powerful is winning the internet.
13787 reads Mumbai
News,Ankita LokhandeAnkita Lokhande’s cryptic post on being ‘strange & powerful’ has fans sending the actress a whole lot of love

Ankita Lokhande has been an avid social media user. The actress often shares pictures of herself, videos of her working out, or throwback posts on her social media account. Earlier the actress dismissed the claims made by Rhea Chakraborty that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput had paid the EMIs for her flat in Mumbai. Post that, most recently Ankita took to her Instagram account and uploaded a quote by Shatara Liora. A poet who hails from North Carolina. She also added a stunning caption to her post. 

Taking to her Instagram account, the actress uploaded the quote that read, “Women are taught to be too many things that contradict each other so I've decided to just be strange and powerful.” She captioned her post saying, “Truth .... Here’s to being strange and powerful,” along with a folded hand emoticon. Actor Arti Singh reacted to her post and commented on it saying, “Very good. Vahi sahi hai.” This strong post of the actresses comes a day after the Supreme Court ordered the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case to the CBI and also stated that the FIR that was filed last month in Patna by Sushant’s father KK Singh was correct. 

Here is Ankita Lokhande's post: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Truth .... Here’s to being strange and powerful

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

Earlier the actress uploaded a heartwarming picture with her mother declaring her unconditional love for her that had her fans melting and praising the actress. On a professional front, the actress was last seen in Baaghi 3 that stars Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh. 

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput's OLD photo embracing Ankita Lokhande's boyfriend Vicky Jain resurfaces on the internet

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend revealed the late actor dated Sara Ali Khan: Kangana Ranaut reacts
Swara Bhasker on Kangana Ranaut calling her B grade, nepotism & CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: CBI for investigation to KK Singh declaring himself heir
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Kangana Ranaut to Akshay Kumar, celebs rejoice as SC orders CBI enquiry
SC orders CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Meet the reported team who will investigate the case
CBI for Sushant Singh Rajput: Supreme Court announces its verdict today
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: Rhea’s shocking claims to SC’s verdict today
Kunal Kemmu on Hotstar controversy, being left out, nepotism, insider outsider and the underrated tag
Sara Ali Khan & Kartik Aaryan UNFOLLOW each other on Instagram. Watch the video for more
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Mystery girl to late actor’s texts to Disha Salian
Late actor’s ex-teammate Samuel Haokip reveals Sushant had sleepless nights after #MeToo allegations
Anonymous 16 minutes ago

Boycott “Thug selfish Akshay “ No more mafia bullywood . Justice for SSR

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement