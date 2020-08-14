  1. Home
Ankita Lokhande says it’s already 2 months as she asks all to join prayer observation for Sushant Singh Rajput

After Shweta Singh Kirti, Ankita Lokhande also asked every one of Sushant Singh Rajput’s fans to join them for a 24 hour prayer observation for the late actor on August 15 at 10 AM. A day back, Ankita also appealed for a CBI probe for Sushant’s case.
2 months ago, on June 14, Sushant Singh Rajput passed away at his apartment in Mumbai and left everyone in a state of shock. Since then, his case is going on and his fan, friends, family have been demanding justice for the 34-year-old actor who passed away. Earlier, Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti called for a 24 hours global prayer observation on August 15, and now Ankita Lokhande also joined in. She too took to social media to remember Sushant, after 2 months of his untimely death.

Taking to social media, Ankita shared details about the global 24 hour spiritual prayer observation for Sushant and urged all to join and pray their tributes to the late actor who passed away 2 months back. Along with this, Ankita remembered Sushant and expressed how it has been 2 months to his demise. She further hoped that wherever Sushant is, he is happy. She shared a photo with the details of the prayer meet and called for everyone to join in. 

Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “It’s already 2months Sushant and  I know u are happy whenever you are..Everyone pls join tomorrow (15th aug) at 10am and pray for our beloved Sushant  #GlobalPrayers4SSR #cbiforsushant #justiceforsushantsinghrajput #harharmahadev.” 

Take a look at Ankita Lokhande’s tweet for Sushant Singh Rajput:

Meanwhile, a day back, Ankita shared a video in which she demanded to know the truth behind the sad and tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput. Further, she joined others in demanding a CBI probe for Sushant’s case. In several interviews that Ankita has given post Sushant’s death, she has spoken about the various theories surrounding his death and has slammed the ‘depression’ news related to the late actor. Meanwhile, several stars like Kangana Ranaut, Varun Dhawan, Parineeti Chopra and others have demanded a CBI probe for Sushant Singh Rajput. 

