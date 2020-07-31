Ankita Lokhande says Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Ekta Kapoor, Aditya Chopra were supportive of Sushant Singh Rajput

In a chat with a news channel, Ankita Lokhande opened up about the nepotism and campism debate of Bollywood after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. She claimed that he was offered films from Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Aditya Chopra backed him too.

Post Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise, the nepotism debate rekindled and it was reportedly blamed for the actor’s tragic death. Several filmmakers like Aditya Chopra, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and others were probed by Mumbai Police in the matter. Now, over a month later, Sushant’s former girlfriend and Pavitra Rishta co-star Ankita Lokhande has opened up about nepotism and how much it impacted Sushant. In a recent interview, Ankita revealed that when she was with Sushant, Ekta Kapoor, Sanjay Leela Bhansali offered him many films.

In a chat with Times Now, Ankita opened up about nepotism and camps and said that it exists everywhere. She further went onto clarify that Sanjay offered several films to her and Sushant. She shared that she and Sushant could not do it because of their own reasons. She even claimed that Ekta Kapoor offered him several films and revealed that they shared a lovely and strong relationship. She said that when things came out about Sushant and Ekta Kapoor post his demise, she felt extremely bad.

Ankita agreed that nepotism exists but said that relationships mattered more. Talking about Aditya Chopra from Yash Raj Films, Ankita said that the head honcho was supportive of him. She said that when Aditya Chopra used to call Sushant directly and the late actor always used to discuss his problems with him. She said, “Sushant left Pavitra Rishta because he wanted to do film and Ekta ma'am gave him the permission to do that. If there was nepotism and Ekta ma'am wanted to drag him she could have said so. Ekta ma'am and Sushant shared a lovely bond. Ekta ma'am also offered Sushant many films.”

Further, talking about Bhansali, Ankita said, “Sanjay sir offered Sushant and me many films, he offered Sushant many films. I didn't do them because of my own personal reasons and Sushant didn't do it because of his reasons, but Sanjay sir was someone who believed in us, in our talent. We were the stupid ones who didn't do it. I can say this because I was there. At the time when I was with Sushant, Sanjay sir offered him a film, he didn't do it.”

Post Sushant’s demise, the Mumbai Police summoned Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Yash Raj Films head honcho Aditya Chopra for recording their statement in the actor’s case. Reportedly, Bhansali had offered four films to Sushant but they could not be worked out. Sushant also managed to make a name for himself on the world of television with Ekta Kapoor’s show, Pavitra Rishta. So far, over 38 people have been questioned in Sushant’s case by Mumbai Police. The actor passed away on June 14, 2020, at his apartment in Mumbai.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput’s bodyguard on allegations against Rhea Chakraborty: They are correct, must be probed

Share your comment ×