Ankita Lokhande says Sushant Singh Rajput did live chats with his fans on Twitter as he cared about them

Ankita Lokhande spoke to Republic TV for an interview. During the interview Ankita Lokhande was quizzed about the late actor. The actress Ankita Lokhande reveals how the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput did live chats with his fans almost every day, because he cared a lot of them. Ankita Lokhande further goes on to add how Sushant Singh Rajput had said to her that if he goes through a bad phase in his film career, only his fans can put him back on track.

During the interview with Republic TV, Ankita Lokhande says that Sushant Singh Rajput considered himself as an outsider who made it big in the Hindi film industry.

Ankita Lokhande says that the late actor was very sensitive and emotional person. She further goes on to add that the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput used to find happiness in small things and was never a money minded individual.

