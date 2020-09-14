Ankita Lokhande seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: It’s already 3 months, you’ll remain in our thoughts
It has been 3 months to the tragic demise of Sushant Singh Rajput and his family, friends and fans are still coming to his loss. Ankita Lokhande, who was with Sushant for a long time before they broke up, has been voicing her thoughts about the late actor via social media and has been demanding justice for him. Once again, Ankita joined Sushant’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti in her campaign to seek justice for the Chhichhore actor via a new hashtag ‘Justice 4 SSR is Global Demand.’
Taking to Twitter, Ankita wrote, “Time flies fast . Life goes on at its own pace But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones. You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant. #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick.” Ankita expressed how time has gone by since the actor’s demise and that his memories continue to live on people’s hearts. Further, Shweta Singh Kirti also penned a note for the actor and shared how fans could seek justice for him.
Shweta shared a new hashtag to demand justice for Sushant and wrote, “The world screams #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand How long before we find the whole truth?” Recently, Shweta had kicked off two campaigns for her late brother including ‘Feed 4 SSR and Plant 4 SSR.’ Today, she shared how fans of Sushant helped in fulfilling one of his dreams of planting 1000 trees and managed to plant over 1 Lakh saplings across the globe in his memory.
Take a look at Ankita and Shweta’s tweets for Sushant Singh Rajput:
Time flies fast .
Life goes on at its own pace
But some memories can never be forgotten of our dearest ones.
You will always remain in our thoughts Sushant . #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand #itsalready3monthstoday @shwetasinghkirt @vikirti @jainvick pic.twitter.com/Ij452X02Qk
— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) September 14, 2020
The world screams #Justice4SSRIsGlobalDemand How long before we find the whole truth? pic.twitter.com/wqprJFFCx2
— Shweta Singh Kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 14, 2020
Meanwhile, the CBI investigation of Sushant’s death is currently going on and the Enforcement Directorate is looking into the details of money laundering alleged by Sushant’s father KK Singh in his FIR. On the other hand, Rhea Chakraborty, Showik Chakraborty and others were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in an alleged drug link with Sushant’s case. Their bail pleas also have been rejected by the Sessions Court and their lawyer may appeal in Bombay High Court for the same. Sushant passed away on June 14, 2020.
