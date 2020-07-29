Ankita Lokhande reveals Sushant Singh Rajput was harassed by Rhea Chakraborty when he wanted to part ways

The latest news update states that actress Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her chats with the late actor over being harassed by Rhea Chakraborty.

(Trigger Warning)

The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that actress Ankita Lokhande has shared details of her conversation with the late actor over being harassed by Rhea Chakraborty. The latest news update in the Sushant Singh Rajput case states that the Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi actress Ankita Lokhande has reportedly shared details from her chats with the Bihar Police. There is no confirmation yet from the actress about sharing details of her chats with the late actor, Sushant Singh Rajput.

The actress Ankita Lokhande had also previously shared a post on her Instagram account which read 'Truth Wins' and this post by the actress led to many people and fans believing that the actress is reportedly supportive of the late actor's family taking the case forward with the Bihar Police. The family of the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput have reportedly filed a FIR in Patna. This FIR reported accuses actress Rhea Chakraborty of abetting the late actor's suicide.

The FIR reportedly states that the Jalebi actress is the reason why the late actor took the drastic step of ending his life. The news reports also state that Rhea Chakraborty has filed for anticipatory bail after the news came to light that Sushant Singh Rajput's family has filed a FIR against her in Bihar.

If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

