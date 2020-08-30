Ankita Lokhande shares an empowering message for women on social media after being called a 'Vidhwa'

Actress Ankita Lokhande does not believe in crying over petty things.

Ankita took to her Instagram account on Sunday to share her happy photos with a positive caption that reads: "Ladkiya choti choti baaton per ro deti hai, Per life ki badi se badi mushkil haste haste

Handle kar leti hai #powerofwomen (girls cry over petty things but handle the biggest problems with a smile)."

The post comes after actress Rhea Chakraborty allegedly called Ankita, who has been supporting Sushant Singh Rajput's family, to be acting as the late actor's "widow".

"Pavitra Rishta" co-stars Ankita and Sushant were in a relationship for about six years.

Ankita had earlier posted a note on Instagram giving "certain clarifications". The actress had written: "1st of all from beginning till the end me and Sushant were together about 23rd February 2016. He never had any conditions of depression and had visited any psychiatrist. He was totally fine."

"Neither in any platform I have ever said that me and Sushant were in touch with each other after our separation. Fact is what I have said while shooting for 'Manikarnika', Sushant has commented on one of my posters on a friend's Insta post. Mukesh Chabra, he just wished me luck for the project and in a courteous way I replied."

"So I deny Rhea's claim that I have said we spoke on the phone."

"In fact what I spoke about in the interviews till now, the time Sushant and me were together, he was never in any kind of depression. We saw dreams together for his success and I prayed and he succeeded. This is all I have said. I clearly mentioned if any of the questions were being asked to me about Rhea."

Ankita had also stressed that her replies were honest that she really does not know Rhea or about their relationship, as she was "hardly bothered".

Rhea was dating Sushant before his death in June. Things are not all well between her and his family. Sushant's father K.K. Singh has alleged that he was "murdered" by Rhea.

