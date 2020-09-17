Ankita Lokhande shares a 'get well soon' message for her father post his hospitalisation

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of her father Shashikant Lokhande on a hospital bed. Ankita wrote, 'Get well soon paaaa,' in the post on her Instagram story.

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional post for her father after he got hospitalised. The actress shared a picture of her father on her Instagram story. Ankita Lokhande wrote in her post, "Get well soon paaaa' with a heart emoticon. The actress shared a picture of her father Shashikant Lokhande on a hospital bed. Ankita, who has a massive fan following on her social media account, wrote an emotional message for her father. The fans and followers of the actress shared a message for her father's recovery. So far, there is no news on why Ankita Lokhande's father was admitted to hospital.

The actress has been in the forefront in the fight for justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande did not leave any stone unturned in the battle to get former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput justice. The actress along with the late actor's family have been fighting for the truth to come out in the late actor's death case. Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by three agencies, namely, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau.

Check out the picture

Ankita Lokhande in the past has shared many pictures and videos of the late actor, bringing back fond memories of the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Ankita Lokhande also refuted Rhea Chakraborty's claims of the late actor being claustrophobic while on a flight. After these statements by Rhea were reported, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of the late actor while on a flight in a very happy mood. Sushant Singh Rajput looked very excited as he stood near the flight's cockpit in the throwback video.

