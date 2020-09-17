  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Ankita Lokhande shares a 'get well soon' message for her father post his hospitalisation

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of her father Shashikant Lokhande on a hospital bed. Ankita wrote, 'Get well soon paaaa,' in the post on her Instagram story.
139349 reads Mumbai
Ankita Lokhande shares a 'get well soon' message for father Shashikant LokhandeAnkita Lokhande shares a 'get well soon' message for her father post his hospitalisation
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Actress Ankita Lokhande shared an emotional post for her father after he got hospitalised. The actress shared a picture of her father on her Instagram story. Ankita Lokhande wrote in her post, "Get well soon paaaa' with a heart emoticon. The actress shared a picture of her father Shashikant Lokhande on a hospital bed. Ankita, who has a massive fan following on her social media account, wrote an emotional message for her father. The fans and followers of the actress shared a message for her father's recovery. So far, there is no news on why Ankita Lokhande's father was admitted to hospital. 

The actress has been in the forefront in the fight for justice for the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande did not leave any stone unturned in the battle to get former boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput justice. The actress along with the late actor's family have been fighting for the truth to come out in the late actor's death case. Sushant Singh Rajput's death case is being probed by three agencies, namely, CBI, Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau. 

Check out the picture

Ankita Lokhande in the past has shared many pictures and videos of the late actor, bringing back fond memories of the late star Sushant Singh Rajput. Actress Ankita Lokhande also refuted Rhea Chakraborty's claims of the late actor being claustrophobic while on a flight. After these statements by Rhea were reported, Ankita Lokhande shared a video of the late actor while on a flight in a very happy mood. Sushant Singh Rajput looked very excited as he stood near the flight's cockpit in the throwback video. 

(ALSO READ: Ankita Lokhande seeks justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: It’s already 3 months, you’ll remain in our thoughts)

Credits :instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Dr Jaishree Sharad on Hairfall, Acne, Oily Skin, Home Remedies & more
Tara reveals her food & diet secrets in What I Eat In a Day
SSR’s Pavana farmhouse raided by NCB, SSR & Sara’s unseen video to Rhea’s drug chat
Meezaan Jafri reveals EVERYTHING he does in a day
Learn how to make Bhumi Pednekar’s keto butter chicken; Her amazing weight loss journey
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: NCB denies preparing Bollywood list to SSR’s driver’s statement about Sara
Vikrant Massey on sci-fi film Cargo, apprehensions, his journey on showbiz, box office numbers
Shweta Singh Kirti, Hina Khan and others SLAM Shibani Dandekar’s remarks on Ankita Lokhande
Tara Sutaria on competition, love, relationship with Aadar Jain, Tadap & Ek Villain 2
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: ED to file fresh charges on Rhea
Sandip Ssingh’s EXPLOSIVE tell-all on Sushant Singh Rajput’s death & allegations against him
Anonymous 15 hours ago

Get well soon Sir.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement